Titanic honor: Lee’s Summit West’s Jennifer Jones surprised as Missouri Teacher of Year

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education surprised Jennifer Jones, an English teacher at Lee’s Summit West, during an all-school assembly Thursday with its 2025 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

Jones was chosen from among nearly 70,000 public school educators in the state.

Courtesy of the Lee's Summit R-7 School District Jennifer Jones, English teacher at Lee's Summit West and the 2025 Missouri State Teacher of the Year

DESE will recognize Jones and the other finalists for the Missouri Teacher of the Year along with the semifinalists and regional honorees will be recognized during a banquet next month.

Additionally, Jones will be the Show-Me State’s nominee for the 2025 National Teacher of the Year.

Jones, who teaches communication arts at Lee’s Summit West, is in her 20th year with the district and 24th overall as an educator.

Lee’s Summit R-7 announced in April that Jones had been selected as the district teacher of the year.

She was later chosen as one of six 2025 Regional Teacher of the Year winners from the Kansas City Regional Professional Development Center.

Outside the classroom, Jones serves as a teacher consultant for the Greater Kansas City Writing Project and also volunteers for The Cappies, an organization that honors the best in Kansas City-area high school theater.

Two other Kansas City-area teachers — Jessica Backs, a third-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary in the Richmond R-XVI School District, and Lauren Hurst, a Spanish teacher at Raytown High School — were among the seven statewide finalists.

