'To remember, honor and educate': Overland Park holds ceremony to honor 9/11 victims

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — The community will gather at Overland Park's 9/11 Memorial in a ceremony to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Hundreds of people will come here. And it's just become sort of the metropolitan area's 9-11 memorial, I guess. And so we're honored and humbled by that, but as first responders, it's heartening to know that so many people still feel the gravity of that day and still want to come pay their respects," said Jason Rhodes spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department.

The ceremony kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and will follow the time of events of what happened on that day 23 years ago.

“Even this far away, there are folks that are really, really closely connected to the events of that day. And it's kind of appreciated, I think, by them that there's a place locally for them to come and remember and pay their respects, if you will," said Rhodes.

The ceremony is held at the 9/11 Memorial outside of the Overland Park Fire Training Facility. It features a piece of that history that was brought to Kansas City after the 9/11 investigation ended.

“it's pretty impactful. It's a 14 foot tall, 2.5 ton piece of steel that came from the World Trade Centers. And it bears the scars of what happened that day and the scars of being pulled from the wreckage," said Rhodes.

The memorial is free and open to the public everyday.

