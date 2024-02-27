‘Togetherness and love’: Andy Reid reflects on shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade, rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made his first remarks Tuesday since the shooting after the Chiefs parade and rally earlier this month.

Reid spoke with reporters on the first day of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“Before we get started, I just wanted to put a shout out to Galvan and Lopez family for their loss of Lisa and for the people of Kansas City,” Reid said. “She was a personality there and a very good human being, first of all. We all miss her and I know her family will.”

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, died and more than two dozen others — including several children — were injured from gunfire that stemmed from a dispute between two parties at the rally on Feb. 14. Two men, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, face second-degree murder charges in connection to Lopez-Galvan’s death. Two other juveniles have been charged for gun possession and resisting arrest.

“A positive word on Kansas City — that’s not what Kansas City is all about,” Reid told reporters. “And then for our youth of America, you’re our future. As great as we can make this place, we want to do that.”

Before discussing his team’s focus at this year’s combine, Reid offered a final thought on the shooting.

“We can turn this, which was a negative, into a real positive with a little togetherness and love,” Reid said. “I think we can fix a lot of problems here.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

