Toll lanes along 69 Highway could soon be a reality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Express toll lanes along 69 Highway in Kansas could soon be a reality.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is proposing two options to help congestion along the highway between 103rd and 179th streets. It hopes to have a decision by June.

The first option is a traditional widening that would add an extra lane of normal traffic and collector-distributor roads near interchanges. The project would cost $740 million and consist of nine construction phases. It also could impact nearby properties.

Kansas Department of Transportation Screenshot of KDOT's presentation shows the traditional widening project

The second option is an express toll lane. In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, KDOT leaders supported this option. The project would cost $655 million and consist of four construction phases. It also has a smaller footprint compared to the traditional widening project.

Kansas Department of Transportation Screenshot of KDOT's presentation shows express toll lanes project

The toll cost for drivers is expected to change depending on the time of day and how far they’re traveling along the stretch. In a graphic shared in Tuesday’s meeting, the most expensive toll would be $1.75 for drivers in the evening rush hour who are traveling the full stretch. The cost is solely for drivers who chose the express toll lane. There would still be two normal lanes of traffic along the highway.

Kansas Department of Transportation Screenshot of KDOT's presentation shows estimated toll costs for drivers

Kansas Department of Transportation Screenshot of KDOT's presentation shows the estimated weekly to annual costs for different drivers

If the express toll lane is approved, design and construction could begin in 2022.

The next public meeting is in October.