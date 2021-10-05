SCOTUS declines to stop execution of Ernest Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ernest Johnson will become the seventh person executed in the U.S. this year, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to grant a stay early Tuesday night.

Johnson was convicted of a triple murder that took place in 1994. He had robbed a convenience store and shot several store clerks in the process.

However, Johnson's attorney has lobbied against his execution, citing his low IQ.

"Even the state's expert says he is of borderline intellectual disability," Jeremy Weis, Johnson's attorney, previously told KSHB 41 News.

If Johnson did have an intellectual disability, his execution would violate the 8th amendment of the Constitution.

An array of voices have called for Johnson to be spared, among them Pope Francis, Cori Bush and Emmanuel Cleaver. A petition with 23,000 signatures was given to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to try and get him to grant clemency.

However, Parson released a statement Monday that said he would not intervene.

Johnson is scheduled to be executed as early as 6 p.m.