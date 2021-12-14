Tool drummer allegedly used derogatory word during KCI incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents revealed more details Tuesday about an incident Sunday at Kansas City International Airport involving the drummer of the band Tool.

Drummer Daniel Edwin Carey is facing municipal assault charges after the incident, reported around 7 p.m. on Sunday when airport security receiving a report of a disturbance between two males in one of the terminals.

According to Kansas City Municipal Court documents obtained by KSHB 41 News, Carey allegedly yelled at the other person, using a derogatory word for a lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender person and was jabbing the person in the chest with two fingers.

Carey, who resides in Malibu, California, has a court date set for 9 a.m. on Jan., 12, 2022.

An Associated Press photo showed Carey participating with the University of Kansas band during the Kansas Jayhawks game against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.