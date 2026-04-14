Top items you should have in your emergency supplies kit

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If you do not know where to go in case of a tornado or have an emergency supplies kit packed and ready to go, the National Weather Service says now is the time to plan before severe weather hits.

Some of the items on the list might seem like no-brainers. But, there are some other items that even members of our newsroom didn't necessarily think of till now.

First, experts recommend putting your supplies in a backpack or storage tub and placing it in your designated "safe space."

Here is the full list of supplies outlined by the National Weather Service:

Backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies

Bottled Water 1 gallon per person is recommended

Non-Perishable food If including canned foods, you must include a can opener

Flashlight with extra batteries

First Aid Supplies Bandages Ointment Disinfectant wipes

Tissues

Toilet paper and bags with ties for personal sanitation

Paper and pen or pencil (to take notes, play games, etc)

Sleeping bag or warm blanket (recommend one for each person in your home)

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Personal hygiene items (travel size deodorant, cotton swabs, feminine items, etc)

Whistle to Signal for help

Important documents (identification, insurance information, banking information, wills, etc)

Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book

Battery powered radio and a NOAA Weather radio

Formula and diapers (if there is an infant in the house)

Extra pet food (if there are pets in the house)

Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Cups and utensils

A change of clothes for each person in your home (if you live in a cooler climate make sure the clothes are warm!) Also include a jacket, hat, gloves and closed toe shoes for walking (boots or sturdy sneakers are best)

Rain gear

Cash

Paper towels

Fire Extinguisher

Cards or game (it is important to have something to do to take your mind off the situation for a few moments or alleviate stress if you will be in your shelter for an extended time)

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