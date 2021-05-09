Watch
Tornado Watch issued for counties west of Kansas City

Wes Peery/KSHB
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 08, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tornado watch has been issued for Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties in Kansas until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to 41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery, even though it's only a watch, the storm could bring damaging wind gusts.

Severe storms are also expected in the Kansas City region after 9 p.m.

The latest information on the developing storms can be found here.

