Tornado Watch issued for counties west of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tornado watch has been issued for Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties in Kansas until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to 41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery, even though it's only a watch, the storm could bring damaging wind gusts.

A tornado watch is in effect for Jefferson, Douglas, and Franklin Counties in Kansas until 1am.



Although this is a tornado watch, damaging wind gusts will come with these storms too.



More watches into the KC metro coming. #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/cvLTYRMEWc — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) May 8, 2021

Severe storms are also expected in the Kansas City region after 9 p.m.