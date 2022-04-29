Tornado watch issued for parts of eastern Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of eastern Kansas until 11 p.m.

Cities included in the watch are Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Garnett and Osage City.

According to KSHB 41 News meteorologist Wes Peery, tornadoes are possible along with large and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

