Tornado watch issued for parts of eastern Kansas

Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 29, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of eastern Kansas until 11 p.m.

Cities included in the watch are Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Garnett and Osage City.

According to KSHB 41 News meteorologist Wes Peery, tornadoes are possible along with large and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

For the latest information potential severe thunderstorms, people can visit the KSHB 41 weather forecast story.

