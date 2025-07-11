Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The immediate Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Friday night.

The National Weather Service says hail up to the size of ping pong balls, winds up to 70 miles per hour and frequent lightning are possible with the storms that develop.

⚠️ A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect including KC metro until 10 PM.



⛈️ Storms are expected now through 9 PM, with the potential for:

• Damaging wind gusts

• Very heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding



Stay alert and watch for warnings!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/DITq2aZURG — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) July 11, 2025

A tornado watch is also in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Gentry, Worth and Schuyler counties in northern Missouri.

Among the cities included in the watch: Albany, Bethany, Downing, Glenwood, Grant City, Greentop, King City, Lancaster, Mercer, Princeton, Queen City, Stanberry and Unionville.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/BDk7g4JkBw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 11, 2025

