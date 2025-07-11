Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Friday

Tornado watch remains in effect for northern Missouri counties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The immediate Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. Friday night.

The National Weather Service says hail up to the size of ping pong balls, winds up to 70 miles per hour and frequent lightning are possible with the storms that develop.

A tornado watch is also in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Gentry, Worth and Schuyler counties in northern Missouri.

Among the cities included in the watch: Albany, Bethany, Downing, Glenwood, Grant City, Greentop, King City, Lancaster, Mercer, Princeton, Queen City, Stanberry and Unionville.

