KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Severe Thunderstorm Potential Later this Afternoon, Evening

We have locations that need rain, some that really need rain, some that don't need rain and we have all locations that do not need severe weather.

Unfortunately, today the beneficial rain may come with severe weather as we track a line of thunderstorms that forms on a summer cold front. The highest severe threat is from northern Illinois, southeast Iowa to the northeast corner of Missouri. A level 3 of 5 risk is in those locations where the tornado threat is highest.

The main threat in our area is damaging wind.

Jeff Penner

Details on the severe threat and rainfall potential are in the video below.

