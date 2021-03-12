Town Hall: Discussing hidden bias of good people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 7 p.m. this coming Sunday, March 14, 41 Action News is airing a special program, "Hidden Bias of Good People."

The hour-long special is hosted by Bryant T. Marks, Ph.D., founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. The special is interactive and conversational, with a goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments. Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside of our conscious awareness and control.

A diversity and implicit bias expert, Marks has provided training to police departments and to executives and professionals in educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and local and federal government agencies, among others.

As part of our coverage, 41 Action News Today anchor Taylor Hemness brought together a panel of religious leaders from across Kansas City to have a discussion about implicit bias. You can watch their discussion below: