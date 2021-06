KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning that despite high temperatures , it's not a good idea to go for a swim in the Big 11 Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

The lake, which is located near 11th Street and State Avenue, is experiencing an overgrowth of toxic algae.

The algae can cause illness and in some cases even death.

KDHE did not say how long the advisory will be in effect, but also said pets should stay out of the water as well.