Kansas City area placed under heat advisory; temperatures expected to near 100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heat advisory has been issued for much of the greater Kansas City area for Thursday.

The advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m.

During that time period, people should be cautious if spending time outdoors.

Temperatures in much of the area could hit 100 degrees, which hasn't happened since July 12, 2018.

Wes Peery/KSHB

The National Weather Service reports that more people die because of heat than any other weather hazard.

Family, friends and neighbors should check on vulnerable people - like children and the elderly - to make sure they have access to air conditioning and water.

Several local organizations are able to provide those essentials for people who do not have access.

Pavement temperatures can rise above air temperatures, so extra caution should be taken outdoors, especially with pets and children.

Exercise for both people and pets should take place in the early morning or late evening to avoid dangerous heat exposure.

Check to make sure the back seat of cars is void of both children and pets before exiting.

More information on heat safety is available on the 41 Action News website.