Toy gun confiscated from student at Rhein Benninghoven Elementary Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rhein Benninghoven Elementary School confiscated a toy gun from a student at school Monday, according to a message from Rhein Benninghoven principal Anna Jensen to parents.

Monday marked the first day students in the Kansas City metro returned to class since Friday's shooting at Olathe East High School.

Jensen said in the statement that staff confiscated the toy gun as soon as it was discovered, and that it will be "handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies."

Following the incident, Jensen encouraged parents to talk to their children about what is appropriate to bring to school and to check their children's backpacks regularly.

"I do want to express my appreciation to all who were involved in managing this incident," Jensen said. "It is important that we reinforce with our students that 'If you see something, say something!'"