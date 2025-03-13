'Traffic, it means traffic': Downtown Independence Square set to undergo multi-million improvements

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Big changes are coming to the historic Downtown Independence Square as officials move forward with a streetscape improvement project aimed at revitalizing the area.

The project has been put on hold since it was first introduced in the early 2000's.

“We're really excited about this project. It's been a long time coming," said Jeff Rogers executive director of the Independence Square Association.

The first out of three phases aims to improve safety for pedestrians while walking around the square.

“We're redoing the four main blocks surrounding the historic Truman Courthouse on the business side. So this will allow for a better, better pedestrian flow, safer traffic flow, as our traffic counts do increase up here in the area," said Rogers.

The first phase is set to start next week and is expected to be finished by the end of July.

The project will bring new sidewalks and crosswalks for pedestrians.

It will also feature a bike lane that connects throughout the square, while also adding new lighting and outdoor furniture to enhance the area.

“It's really exciting," said Rogers. "What we do as an organization is Historic Preservation through economic development, and so making sure that these buildings are utilized in a way that brings in activity."

This is a development many business owners like Cindy McClain who owns several businesses on the square have been awaiting for.

“Traffic. It means traffic,"said McClain. "That's what we're really excited about for because people will have more reason to come up, more reason to just come and be and exist and eat and shop and see the history.”

McClain understands the importance of preserving the rich history Downtown Independence has to offer, while making it more attractive for visitors.

“It's, it's growing and growing, and now this feels like that frosting on the cake," said McClain.

Planning for phase two and three will began after the first phase is completed.

