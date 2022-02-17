Transformation underway at Reconciliation Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reconciliation Services is hoping for a transformation of its own.

The Kansas City nonprofit provides social and mental health services to more than 4,000 clients annually.

"I got counseling, I got therapy, I do have a caseworker now — they do help with a lot of resources that you need," said client Tammy Burrage.

Reconciliation Services case managers are currently working out of the former Mesner Puppet Theater on Linwood Boulevard because their original home at the corner of 31st and Troost is about to get a major makeover.

"We’ve held together with duct tape, plaster and prayer," said Father Justin Mathews, executive director of Reconciliation Services.

Conditions are rapidly deteriorating in the historic building that's served clients since 1987.

"Water is coming from the roof in so many places that you actually can't patch it anymore. We need a new roof," Mathews said.

To find the remaining funds to renovate the structure, Reconciliation Services is launching the "Reveal Strength" Campaign.

"So this elevator actually has to have a push button to go up and down. You can't call it, so if you can imagine 35 staff members and all of the clients that we serve with their various accessibility levels, we need an elevator that is ADA compliant," Mathews said.

Besides that, they envision doubling the space for their social services and therapy programs like Thelma’s Kitchen , their donate-what-you-can cafe, which would see an expansion.

Also, they plan to install a therapy garden, a chapel and office space on what used to be the fifth floor before a fire destroyed it in the 1940s.

"Our neighbors deserve that kind of dignified space to be able to come into and get the help that they need," Mathews said. "And we believe when we finish this building, this is going to be a beacon of hope — it's going to be a symbol of reconciliation for all of Kansas City, a place where we can all gather together to reveal the strength of our community."

Clients are hopeful the community can step up to donate the remaining $4 million for the project.

"I'd like to see them continuing to be able to thrive through here because it's much needed," said Tamika Young, another client at Reconciliation Services.