Transport Brewery puts special beer on tap to benefit CASA

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Beginning Saturday, a Shawnee brewer is offering a special beer with portions of sales benefiting CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains people to work with children who are in foster care with the goal of providing the resources and support they need to navigate the court system.

At CASA's Hops and Barley Ball last year, a supporter won an auction item to have their own beer brewed by Transport Brewery in Shawnee.

The final recipe is called Bootlegger, and Transport brewed about 70 gallons of it.

"It's a lager, so it kind of falls in line with that light crispness," Christie Merandino, Transport Brewery Operations Manager, said. "It's pretty clear, yellowish in hue, but it's pretty easy to drink. So, it's not going to be super hoppy, or super dark, or malty. It's just an all-around easy-drinking beer."

Bootlegger is available only at Transport's location in downtown Shawnee, either on tap or in cans. A portion of every sale goes directly to CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

"Whenever we receive support like this from the community in any way, that comes back to allow us to provide services to more kids who are in foster care," Natalie Julien, CASA President and CEO, said. "That money is used to train staff and train volunteers who then provide that one on one interaction and support for the kids who need us the most."

The beer will be available until all 70 gallons are sold.

