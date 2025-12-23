KSHB 41 Traffic anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers all sorts of transportation topics across Kansas City. Have a story idea to share or a question about something in your neighborhood? Send Daniela a news tip.

A major road connecting downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to the Northland remains closed until further notice.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Transportation shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway north of the Kansas City Downtown Airport — Wheeler Field because of a raised extension joint.

Mary McCawley was one of many Kansas City drivers who posted about their 169 Highway experience on social media before the closure. McCawley lives near the Briarcliff Parkway exit and was on her way home when she experienced an unusual bump.

“It just felt way different than normal, and I was worried about my tires," McCawley said. "I kept thinking, ‘Did I hit something? What was that?’ The whole time after, I couldn’t stop thinking about it, and I knew I should say something."

Drivers shared dashboard camera footage on social media, showing motorists pulling over after blowing a tire.

Some Northland commuters, including McCawley, say the shutdown is adding significant time to their drives. McCawley now uses Interstate 35 as her alternate route.

'It just felt way different than normal': Sudden jolt shuts down NB US 169 Highway

“With all the traffic trying to fit into one funnel, I’d say it adds at least 30 minutes both ways," she said. "It’ll probably cause me to go downtown less often; I’ll be rethinking that trip a lot more."

MoDOT is conducting urgent evaluations of the bridge, with the closure in place from Harlem Road to Briarcliff Parkway. It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen, but repairs will be temporary.

The bridge is slated for full replacement next year.

Set to begin after the World Cup, the two‑year construction project will replace the northbound 169 Highway bridge over the BNSF railroad; the southbound bridge will remain in place.

MoDOT said the need for a two year-timeline is due to limited space, as the site is surrounded by the North Kansas City levee, a busy railroad yard, the Missouri River, KC Water’s treatment plant, and gas and sewer lines.

Plus, crews have limited space to work, must coordinate with multiple agencies, and potential weather delays could factor in.

MoDOT noted the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement had separate funding and was designed to keep airport access open, which allowed northbound traffic to remain in place during that construction.

Drivers may be able to file an online claim if their vehicle was damaged by the raised extension joint. However, filing a claim does not mean MoDOT is admitting fault or agreeing to pay.

Vehicles with non‑original or aftermarket tires may not be eligible for compensation. If a claim is approved, MoDOT will only cover parts directly damaged in the incident.

Concerns about Missouri roads can be reported online or by calling 1‑888‑ASK‑MoDOT (275‑6636), available 24/7. The hotline is also connected to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and first responders.

