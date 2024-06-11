Watch Now
MoDOT, KDOT to test digital messages on highways as KC Scout restoration efforts continue after cyberattack

Posted at 2:50 PM, Jun 11, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Scout services could be partially restored by next week after the traffic management system was hit by a cyberattack in April, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The system has been down since April 25, when MoDOT and KDOT were made aware of the attack.

All KC Scout websites, traffic cameras and message boards were impacted.

On Wednesday, the two agencies plan to test messages on highway digital assigns across the Kansas City area.

"If testing is successful, real-time information should return to the boards in the next week," MoDOT and KDOT said in a joint statement. "Returning real-time information is considered the first step to restoring all KC Scout systems and services."

Restoration efforts for additional KC Scout services will continue. The agencies said they will continue to provide updates as new developments occur.


