'This is art for everybody': Art in the Loop returns to downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Art in the Loop is back in downtown Kansas City. It's a temporary art exhibition that gives people of all ages the chance to check out art installations and performances along the KC Street Car route.

This year marks the 11th year for the Art in the Loop project, but this year is unique because for the first time participating artists were challenged to center their work around a Spanish word: convivencia.

"This year's theme is convivencia, which is Spanish for living together with difference in a space between a harmony and conflict because we all need to get along with each other even though we're different," explained Ann Holliday, executive director of the Art in the Loop Foundation. "That's what we're celebrating, that friction can be creative and not a bad thing, but a good thing."

The art work featured in this year's Art in the Loop is currently on display from now until November, featuring a variety of artists from different backgrounds with an emphasis on artists who have yet to launch their work publicly.

"It helps us reach new audiences so we have a lot of artists and collaborations with artists from all sorts of communities, which is what we are all about, because this is art for everybody, made by every body," said Donna Mandelbaum with the Kansas City Streetcar.

Art in the Loop is funded through a variety of mixed monies from the Kansas City streetcar authority, grants and private donations for a list of upcoming events go to their website.

—

KSHB 41 Traffic anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers all sorts of transportation topics across Kansas City. Have a story idea to share or a question about something in your neighborhood? Send Daniela a news tip.