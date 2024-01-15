Trash collection canceled Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, due to cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trash collection services have been canceled Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, due to extreme temperatures.

Homes that usually get their trash picked up on Tuesdays will instead have their trash collected on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

"Kansas City is taking necessary steps to reduce risks to our employees during these extreme temperatures," a release from the city of Kansas City, Missouri, stated.

The next opportunity for Monday pickup households to have their trash collected will be Monday, Jan. 22.

Each home is allowed to setup four trash bags for pickup.

If a bulky item pick-up appointment was made for Tuesday, it will be rescheduled.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner is forecasting a wind chill of -5 to -10 degrees on Tuesday, and a high temperature of 13 degrees.

