Travelers gear up for busy Memorial Day weekend at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Memorial Day weekend, airports across the country are bracing for a surge in travelers eager to kick off the summer season.

Kansas City International Airport is no exception, with officials forecasting one of the busiest travel periods of the year. According to a spokesperson for KCI, they are predicting a 6.9% increase in passengers this weekend. He also said the airport will increase staffing to ensure a smooth weekend of travels.

Many like Nick Brown, a local resident who was traveling to New Zealand, weren't aware of the holiday weekend frenzy.

“Most of the time is very easy, it’s a fantastic airport. This new one much better than the old one, it’ll be put to the test today," Brown said.

Others like Caitlin Wiard, who was traveling to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, are making sure to give enough time to arrive at the airport.

“This is the longest I have ever seen the line, by a lot, but it’s moving fast," Wiard said.

Recently, KCI increased its parking fees, you can find the new prices on its website.

