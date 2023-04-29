Travis Kelce brings the energy at Friday's Kelce Jam concert

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — One of the biggest star players for the Kansas City Chiefs hosted a concert Friday night at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Tight end Travis Kelce organized the appropriately-named Kelce Jam.

“I’ve been wanting to do something nice for the city since I got here,” Kelce told the crowd. “The love you guys show me on Sundays, the love you guys show me on game days.”

Organizers expected about 19,000 people to attend the event. A little rain early in the evening didn’t seem to deter crowds.

Rounds two and three of the NFL draft were taking place at the same time a few miles away in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I waited for three hours,” said Justin, who was near the front row. “Gotta get the full experience."

The concert's headliner was Machine Gun Kelly, a rapper from Kelce’s hometown of Cleveland.

Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and Tech N9ne also performed.

“It’s not a Kansas City party without Tech N9ne,” Kelce said.

Fans surrounded Kelce as he walked the grounds, visiting different restaurants , including one where he passed out free chicken wings.

Wings were a theme of the night.

Ross, who owns several Wing Stop restaurant franchises, hosted a chicken wing eating contest with Kelce on stage.

Kelce's mother, Donna, who became a star during the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII run also made an appearance.

“Looking forward to the energy,” she told KSHB 41 News.

Most of the crowd said they were looking forward to meeting Kelce.

“I’m gonna lock him down,” said Courtney, a hopeful romantic.