Travis Kelce channels inner Indiana Jones, shows off comedic chops ahead of hosting SNL on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has swapped his football helmet for the iconic Indiana Jones fedora ahead of his time as Saturday Night Live host , this Saturday, March 4.

In a promotional video for Kelce's SNL hosting debut, the Super Bowl LVII champion is joined by several SNL cast members to show off his comedic chops, and to pay homage to the iconic golden idol scene from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Travis Kelce and the Raiders of Studio 8H pic.twitter.com/EV41Ga6jnz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2023

After rubbing his hands together, and his beard, Kelce attempts to remove the SNL logo from a pedestal, and replace it with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"Am I gonna die?" Kelce asks SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez, before attempting the maneuver.

After placing the trophy on the pedestal, the set begins to crumble and it appears Kelce's question may soon be answered, when suddenly, it's revealed that he and Hernandez were just playing pretend.

It's clear that SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are not members of Chiefs Kingdom as they look on at Kelce and Hernandez roughhousing.

"Doesn't he play football?" Nwodim asked through a mouthful of popcorn.

"He plays soccer?" Yang replied.

Kelce will appear on Saturday Night Live at 10:30 p.m. this Saturday.

He will be joined by country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini.