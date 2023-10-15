Travis Kelce makes Saturday Night Live cameo during Taylor Swift skit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might recall the first time Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday night, he was back — at least briefly.

During a skit mimicking an NFL pregame show, studio and sideline analysts tried to offer football insights. However, the group veered off course in a competition of who was the biggest Taylor Swift fan.

Kelce seemed to be the only on-air talent interested in discussing the game.

But No. 87 wasn’t the only one to make a cameo appearance Saturday night.

Following Kelce’s appearance, Swift came on stage and announced the second song of the night by the episode's musical guest, Ice Spice.

Ice Spice is featured on "Karma" as part of Swift's album "Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)," which was released in May.

Just days before Kelce and Swift appeared on SNL, Swift was seen cheering on the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a 19-8 victory over the Broncos, KC's 16th straight over Denver.

—