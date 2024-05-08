Travis Kelce to star in horror drama ‘Grotesquerie’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to star in the “FX” horror drama “Grotesquerie.”

Niecy Nash, who is also listed as a cast member of the show, broke the news Tuesday on Instagram.

She asked her followers to guess who she was working with before panning the camera to reveal Kelce.

Through chuckles, he mentioned he was entering “new territory.”

Kelce shared Nash's video to his Instagram, where he said he’s stepping “into a new world with one of the legends.”

“Grotesquerie” was created by Ryan Murphy. IMDb states the series will be released this year.

This will be Kelce’s first major acting role. He previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” and was named host of “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?”

