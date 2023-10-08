‘Traylor’ romance creates gold rush for Kansas City-area businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the first sighting of Taylor Swift at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, customers of Pink Dinosaur Boutique immediately wanted t-shirts to memorialize the moment.

So, owner Elle got to work designing an entire Taylor collection, ranging from “In my football era” sweatshirts, to a “Team Taylor" shirt at the next display. The collection took off as the Chiefs and Swift dominated the headlines in the following weeks.

“Having a winning team that Kansas City can dress up for, it has been amazing for small businesses. Everyone is super excited to come out,” store manager Abby Liudahl said.

Liudahl compares the rush for Taylor to the rush after the Super Bowl. She said they are always watching the games and looking for moments to turn into a sparkled shirt.

But with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift making headlines, it has turned Swifties into Chiefs fans. Now, Pink Dinosaur has an expanded customer base.

“We have seen a big uptick in online orders for our Taylor Swift collection. I have noticed lots of new first-time customers for us who've never heard of us and just found us from all of this wonderful media attention,” Liudahl said. “It’s really great because it makes Kansas City a place that's on the map.”

A Topsy’s Popcorn location sits across from Pink Dinosaur. When fan theories swirled about Swift possibly leaving Kelce’s suite in a Topsy’s cart — Pink Dinosaur decided to make the most of the buzz and bring the KC popcorn staple into the fandom.

“We've just had so much fun, like who's to say she wasn't in there, but we have partnered with another local business and have just been having a lot of fun,” Liudahl shared.

Pink Dinosaur isn’t only Chiefs-focused, it also sells other team spirit wear from area college teams to the KC Current.

