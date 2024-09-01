Tri-Ko celebrates 50 years of inclusion for people with disabilities

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan .

Fifty years ago, a group of families in Parker, Kansas, created an organization to provide better opportunities and services to the intellectually disabled.

Tri-Ko, Inc. was founded on the dreams of those who need extra guidance in Miami, Linn and Anderson counties.

“Just keep being who I want to be and keep doing great," said Miranda Thummel.

For nearly a decade, Thummel has utilized employment services and weekly in-home help from Tri-Ko.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Miranda Thummel is a person served at TRI-KO in Miami County, KS.

Thummel has a passion for art and expresses her talents through making loom bands. She told KSHB she's made too many to count.

This summer, she donated nearly 1,000 bracelets to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his charity foundation. Along with the donation, she wrote a letter explaining she wants him to share the bracelets with the kids he works with.

"Thank you so much for taking the bracelets I sent you and I hope I get to meet you someday,” Thummel said.

Heather Wier, director of case management at Tri-Ko, said the cases of the 100 people utilizing the nonprofit's services differ.

“I just want them to have the same opportunity everybody else has," Wier said. "I don’t want the world to hold them back.”

Wier, who is celebrating 25 years at Tri-Ko, said she has seen the ebbs and flows of society's portrayal of intellectual disabilities — something Ashley Troxel's family has experienced firsthand.

“There is a 10-year waiting list in the state of Kansas to get services anywhere. We had some tenacious documentation and fighting to get her to where she is," explained Stephanie Ostrander, relative of Troxel

Ostrander said she understands the need for regulations when seeking care. However, she added there must be something that can be done to make the process easier.

Troxel and Ostrander sat down with KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa.

Due to hearing impairment and speech impediment, Troxel navigated the conversation through her aunt and a speech application on an iPad.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ashley Troxel, person served at TRI-KO and her relative, Stephanie Ostrander share sentiments about the care Troxel receives.

"Ashley's struggles would be to live on her own and prepare meals ... there was a time she wasn't getting the proper nutrition she needed," Ostrander said.

Troxel has worked with Tri-Ko for over two years. After six months of constant communication, she is able to safely live on her own.

"We are so excited for what is coming for Ashley," Ostrander said. "Ashley’s looking at getting a job. Tri-Ko is working with her and ... she’s always wanted to have a job. ... We are so excited for her."

Tri-Ko is one of many groups in its three-county radius that provides services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Wier and John Platt, executive director, said they admire the other organizations providing services, telling KSHB they aren't alone in the battle of creating a more inclusive world.

“When I come into work, these people bring me joy," Wier said. "I think if you don’t get to know them, you’re missing out."

