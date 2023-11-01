Trick-or-treaters fill KCMO neighborhoods despite 5th coldest Halloween in city's history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson started this Halloween on the Kansas City's East Side at The Hope Center.

At their annual fall festival, they had a petting zoo, trunks with treats and food for hundreds of kids.

"It’s fun, but it is freezing," a trick-or-treater said.

They kept the energy up dancing and playing in their costumes and when the adrenaline stopped, the center provided heaters.

"It's really cold, that's why they got those things up," said Lillian, a trick-or-treater who dressed up as herself.

Tuesday marked Kansas City's fifth coldest Halloween on record, but every year in the Historic Northeast's Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood, families line up for blocks getting candy.

We asked Yarely, a trick-or-treater, if the weather had anything to do with her inflated chicken costume.

"No, it's cold in here," she said.

In this Halloween-decorated neighborhood, somewhere between seven to 10,000 families were expected to pass through in just a few hours.

It's not the weather or the candy, that makes tonight worth it.

"What makes Halloween is the spooky things," a trick-or-treater said. "The spooky parts make Halloween."

It might be one of the coldest, but if you ask one of the kids to rank this year.

"It's the best one I've had," Lillian said.

