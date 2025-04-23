Trio of Jackson County legislators call for AG investigation of Frank White Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Jackson County legislators are calling on Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to investigate Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

The call comes as the county continues to navigate the fallout of the 2023 property assessment cycle.

On Tuesday, the Missouri State Tax Commission provided guidance that reinforced its 2024 order that called on the county to roll back any 2023 property assessment increases beyond 15%.

Later Tuesday, White called the commission’s latest communication “shocking" and “dangerous.”

On Wednesday, Jackson County Legislators Sean Smith, Manny Abarca, and Venessa Huskey announced they had sent a letter to the attorney general’s office on Monday calling for an investigation of White.

The legislators raised concerns over several issues in the letter, which is available online.

In addition to the letter, Smith said he plans to submit signatures of a recall petition of White on Wednesday afternoon in Independence.

