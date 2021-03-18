Truman Heritage Habitat For Humanity offers free HVAC work for eligible Independence homeowners

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Some heating, ventilation, and air conditioning work turned out lifesaving for a family and it didn't cost them a dime.

Contractors discovered their dryer wasn't venting properly, causing carbon monoxide to build up inside the home, making the family sick.

The crews were paid by a weatherization program through "Truman Heritage Habitat For Humanity"

"For families who are going into the summer without an air conditioner, or who came out of the winter without a working furnace, that makes all the difference," Lindsey Browne, community engagement manager for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, said.

The program funded by Independence Power and Light and Spire Energy has helped more than 100 low-income families since launching in 2016.

But the grant period is running out and Truman habitat is looking to help more homeowners, or they could risk losing the money.

"We know people need these services, but we've had trouble connecting with them. It is a lot of word of mouth, we've passed out flyers, we've put them around the neighborhood," Browne said.

Provided

"In this case, they're volunteering 20 hours, and that can look very different depending on the person's situation, if they're not able to get around and you know, come volunteer at a construction site, which is often the case," Browne said.

People qualify or who want more information, should contact Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity at (816)-542-0569 or email cmartinez@trumanhabitat.org.