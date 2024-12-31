Truman library remembers Jimmy Carter's visits

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — As guests come to visit one former president, they have an opportunity to honor another.

The Truman library is remembering Jimmy Carter's time here in Missouri. A small memorial sits at the library’s entrance for the former President who died Sunday at the age of 100.

“We wanted to do something to allow people locally to pay their respects,” said Kelly Anders, Deputy Director at the Truman library. “And we have a commemorative book in our lobby where people can sign.”

In 2002 President Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advance democracy and human rights, and promote economic and social development. But you may recall he also won a national award, right here in Independence.

“President Carter did come to the Truman library in May of 1981 to accept the Harry S Truman public service award from the city of Independence… It is awarded to someone with the highest level of public service and President Carter certainly qualified.”

Others that have received the award include: former presidents Gerald Ford, and Bill Clinton; World War II veteran and U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole; former U.S. senators Roy Blunt, Claire McCaskill, and Patrick Leahy; veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and former U. S. Senators Jack Danforth and John McCain; as well as patriotic women Coretta Scott King, Margaret Truman Daniel, Mother Clara Hale and Mary Jean Eisenhower, University of California President and former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, and most recently Esther George the former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

During his time in Independence, Carter visited the Truman Museum and met with President Trumans' family.

“He visited the Truman home, and he had the chance to meet Mrs. Bess Truman and their daughter Margaret Truman,” said Anders. “Unfortunately, he did not get to meet President Truman, but he considered him the best president and found him inspirational during his own presidency.”

His picture and a commemorative book will sit at the front of the library through January. A moment in history that reflects the legacy he leaves behind.

“President Carter's legacy will live on just like President Truman's lives on,” said Anders.

