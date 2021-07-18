Truman Medical Centers/UH create center for COVID-19 long haulers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman Medical Centers/University Health has created a center to help people that still feel sick after getting COVID-19.

Doctors call people with lingering side effects, "long haulers". The hospital states on their website that they want to help people navigate those long lasting side effects from the virus after testing positive.

They created a team of medical professionals that are in fields like neurology, physical medicine, rehabilitation services and more to help a long-hauler.

"We started gathering research and started hearing all sorts of research and stories and antidotes of people across the world especially in KC that were still suffering and not feeling their best. We have all the resources within TMC/UH. We pulled in some of the specialties and primary care providers that would know how to treat people with this array of symptoms," Laura Peckham, RN at Truman Medical Center/University Health said.

Truman Medical Center/UH lists these side effects if you tested positive for COVID-19, and are feeling these symptoms after 90 days, you could be living with long hauler syndrome.

Chest pain

Irregular heartbeat

Light headedness

Brain fog

Depression

Persistent cough

Fatigue

Headache

Decreased activity level

Body aches

Shortness of breath

Abdominal pain

Loss of taste and smell

One long hauler told KSHB 41 News that she tested positive back in December and still feels sick today.

“I’m tired. I don’t care what time I go to bed. I am tired when I go to bed. I am tired when I wake up. My mind still tells me Shantell you can move around, you can go fast and sometimes I do. But it’s like my mind is way ahead of me. My body is here and like my heart is trying to catch up," Shantell Williams, COVID-19 Long Hauler said.

The hospital lists a few ways you can be eligible for the center.