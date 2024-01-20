'Try to survive': Kansas City-area business owners recover from frozen pipes in cold weather

LEAWOOD, Kan. — With another round of freezing cold weather coming this weekend, some business owners are still trying to get back to normal.

KSHB 41 spoke with some who say single-digit temperatures and frozen pipes are not a good mix.

"Closed down possibly two to three weeks because it depends on the flooring and the walls they have to redo. It's a lot. I'm sad," said Alysa Cascio, owner of Alysa Rene Boutique.

Cascio is the owner of a boutique in Leawood. She never imagined getting the call she received on Monday.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson

"One of my employees called and said, 'Alysa, there's water pouring in from the windows everywhere,'" Cascio said.

In a newly renovated boutique, coming back to this is a business owner's worst fear.

"It was a pipe that burst, and my employee said it sounded like a gun shot," Cascio said.

The same can be said for Christy Chase, who owns Hair Care Solutions by Kilikis salon in Gladstone.

"I got a text from my landlord that the salon may have water damage because pipes burst upstairs," Chase said.

Chase services clients dealing with alopecia, but her work is on pause.

"They need their services done too, and it's that season that's slow for some stylists. We need our income," she said.

For these business owners, it may seem like so much is falling a part.

"I have a relationship with God, and this [the salon] is his. He blessed me with it," Chase said.

They're doing what they can to keep it together. For Cascio, that's offering big discounts through her online store.

"Hopefully, it'll keep going. I'm going to try to promote it as much as possible and try to survive," Cascio said.

Chase is taking it day by day and holding onto her faith before anything else.

"I'm just going to remain still. I don't know what it's going to look like for me. My way is not God's way," she said.

Chase has started a GoFundMe to help with repairs. You can donate at this link.

—