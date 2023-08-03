'Trying to destroy our joy': Lawrence family's pride decor vandalized, again

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One Lawrence family is trying to figure out who vandalized the pride displays on their property.

The Harford’s know all about happiness, joy, and pride; it’s why they decorated their front yard.

“That’s why you see so many colors, our house is so bright, because it’s a great way to have joy,” Daniel Harford said.

Five of the six Hartford’s identify as LGBTQIA+. The family uses their front yard as a symbolization of acceptance of not only themselves, but any individual’s background or identity.

But this July, the Harford’s pride was picked over, twice.

“We just knew that our mailbox was no longer there,” Daniel said. “We found the back of our mailbox in the back of the yard.”



On the morning of July 4, the family found their mailbox destroyed and their pride flag bent. They filed a police report with the Lawrence Police Department, and had loving neighbors step in. They said one neighbor helped them install a new mailbox, and the family ordered a new flag.

“I feel like they were trying to destroy our joy,” one of Daniel and Emily Harford’s four children, Violet, said.

But when they’d thought this was behind them, then came July 30.

“As I was backing up I looked over and realized I had no mailbox again,” Daniel said. "And this time they had destroyed my mailbox, set my mail on fire, had stolen our flagpole and our flag, and they also had crumpled up the mailbox.”

So they filed another police report, and while police have still not identified a suspect, Daniel said the responding officer offered to increase patrols in the family’s neighborhood. And neighbors, once again, stepped in to help. The Hartford’s have received 12 pride flags in the mail since, and one neighbor even gave them a security camera to install.

Emily Hartford said even through the sadness, there is a stronger love and appreciation for community and how the family chooses to share their message with it.

“Hanging a flag in your yard is not a big thing, but it can have a big impact,” Emily said.

Emily is an active advocate and voice for the LGBTQIA+ community, too.

“We’re not gonna stop putting up a pride flag, it matters,” Emily said.

The Harford’s are still afraid after what happened. A few of the children shared they find themselves anxiously running to the window to make sure their mailbox is still there.

But, still, not even a bent flagpole or a burnt mailbox can break this family’s joy.

“We don’t want to be intimidated by that, and we support and affirm those on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum,” Daniel said.

You can help the family repair the vandalism and purchase additional security.

