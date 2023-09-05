Turn the Page KC’s mission goes hand in hand with KSHB 41 fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Learning to read requires work outside of a classroom, according to Turn the Page KC.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit supports childhood literacy with a variety of programs to activate the entire community in helping children learn to read.

“Third grade is a really critical turning point from learning to read to reading to learn. It really sets them on a path to success through school, work, their whole life,” said Dr. Kristin Droege, executive director of Turn the Page KC.

One path to building competent reading skills is for children to be around books at school and at home. KSHB 41 News and the charitable arm of its corporate owner, the Scripps Howard Fund, are hosting a fundraiser this week called “If You Give a Child a Book…”

Donations we collect through the event will allow us to host a book fair in partnership with Scholastic at JA Rogers Elementary School in KCMO and Lindbergh Elementary School in KCK. Students can pick out books for free at the event and take them home.

Charlie Keegan Turn the Page KC and KSHB 41's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign hope to improve childhood reading skills.

Droege said parents need to expose children to reading before starting school. To support that belief, the nonprofit is running two initiatives — one called “Read 360” targets parents.

“It allows parents to raise voices about what they’d like to see in their community to help children with reading and academic success,” Droege said.

The other initiative is called the Early Childhood Educator Literacy Network. It connects any adult working with children under the age of 5 with free books and other resources to support literacy.

To make a donation to the “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign, visit the fundraiser’s website.