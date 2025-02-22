KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colonel Reginald Bassa, Sr., a Tuskegee Institute graduate and one of the oldest living Tuskegee Airmen, served a successful 30-year career in the United States Air Force.

He was presented with a proclamation by Jackson County Executive Frank White on Saturday.

“An event like this you look back on it and they say it's history, but it was just life to me you know,” Bassa said.

Tuskegee Airman honored for historic decades-long career

The Tuskegee Airmen volunteered during World War II to become the first Black military airmen, often escorting U.S. white bomber pilots across enemy lines during combat.

While the Tuskegee Airmen — also known as the Red Tails — served their country, they often faced discrimination as they overcame racial barriers in the armed forces.

Bassa attended Tuskegee Institute from 1950-1954, graduating with a major in biological science focused on physical education.

Brian Luton Colonel Reginald Bassa Sr.

He served throughout the world in highly responsible roles at air bases in Puerto Rico, Panama and North Africa working with B-47's, B-52's and KC 135 Aircraft.

His final duty station was Richards Gebaur Air Force Base in Belton where he served as deputy wing commander in the 442nd Tactical Airlift Wing.

“Just to have Colonel Bassa here with his history, a Tuskegee graduate,” White said. “It’s just amazing the things he’s been able to do over three decades of his career and service to our country. Being a Tuskegee airman, which is famous in itself.”

Brian Luton Jackson County executive Frank White

In his 90's, Bassa is still going strong and his spirits are still flying high.

While Bassa appreciates the recognition his main goal is for events like these to remind the next generation to “be proud of who you are and do your best in life.”

