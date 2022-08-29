Watch Now
Tuskegee Airmen traveling exhibit arrives in KCK this week

Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:03:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days — Tuesday and Wednesday — in Kansas City, Kansas.

The CAF Red Red Tail Squadron’s Rise Above Traveling Exhibit, including a P-51C Mustang, will be displayed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 30-31 at the F.L. Schlagle Football Stadium, 1412 N. 57th Terrace in KCK.

The mobile museum’s appearance in KCK is made possible through a partnership between KCK Public Schools and Mayor Tyrone Garner’s office.

Residents, students, parents and families will have a chance to visit the exhibit during the next two days and learn more about the first Black pilots in the U.S. military.

Garner’s office also plans to develop a youth aviation program, which is slated to launch next summer, through a collaboration with the Red Tail Academy, Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport and John Hightower Jr., according to a release from KCKPS.

The Red Tail Squadron is part of the nonprofit Commemorative Air Force and maintains the P51-C Mustang.

Learn more about the exhibit:


