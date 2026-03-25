Tuttle Creek Cove stream advisory rescinded after 1 week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have canceled a stream advisory, issued March 18, for Tuttle Creek Cove on Tuttle Creek Lake after completing an evaluation of the water conditions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the stream advisory after high winds knocked a fuel cell holding diesel fuel into the lake March 15.

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Water quality testing was done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and KDHE.

The samples, collected from the spill location in Tuttle Creek Cove and downstream at the junction of Big Blue and Kansas rivers, showed "no fuel-related contaminants above drinking water standards," per a press release from KDHE.

While contact with the water has been deemed safe, a monitoring plan, including water quality sampling downstream, will continue.

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