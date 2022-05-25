TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board responds to Sen. Marshall letter over LGBTQIA+ content

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The chairman of the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board says the group’s current parental guidelines are “meaningful tools” for parents.

Earlier this month, Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) was one of five Republican Senators to write to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board calling for changes in parental warnings associated with LGBTQIA+ content.

In Marshall’s letter, the senators called for an update to guidelines to warn parents on what the group called “concerning topics” surrounding LGBTQIA+ content.

READ THE SENATOR'S LETTER

The group called for the monitoring board to respond by May 18.

In his response, dated May 18, Charles Rivkin, chairman of the monitoring board, cited parent and consumer research indicating “favorable opinions of the rating system” and that a vast majority of parents found the TV ratings system helpful.

READ RIVKIN'S RESPONSE

Rivkin also cited public comments received by the board. From Jan. 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022, Rivkin said the board had received 709 public comments, with only 39 specifically addressing the TV ratings system.

“Measures like these coupled with our survey results and viewer comments that regularly reflect a favorable opinion of the TV Parental Guidelines affirm our belief that the current descriptors accurately reflect the content on TV and provide parents with a meaningful tool to assess television content,” Rivkin wrote.

