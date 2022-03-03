Two adults, 1 child found dead after fire in Greeley

GREELEY, Kan. — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed two adults and a child in eastern Kansas on Wednesday.

The fire in Greeley was reported about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Anderson County Sheriff Veron Valentine said the home was engulfed in flames when volunteer firefighters arrived.

Firefighters found the three bodies once they were able to enter the home, Valentine said.

Greeley is a town of about 300 residents about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) south of Kansas City.

No further information was immediately available.