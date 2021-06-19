Two area girls named to USA National Women's U16 team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two girls from the metro have been named to the USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team.

Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter and Blue Springs' Jada Williams were named to the national team announced Friday night after a week of trials in Indianapolis.

The pair made the final cut of 12 after eight trial sessions that included 34 athletes from across the country.

Both just recently completed their sophomore seasons in high school.

Both have also been AAU teammates with Phenom Basketball.

The pair also said it was nerve-wracking waiting to learn if they made the team.

"We're putting Kansas City basketball on the map. And we get to represent our schools and our country", Williams said.

Slaughter added that the pair had great chemistry all week. "It was all so amazing.... I can't wait to wear USA across my chest," she added.

Team members will return to USA Basketball for training camp on August 4, to prepare for the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, which is scheduled for August 16-22 in Santiago, Chile.