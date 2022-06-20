Watch
2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Overland Park house fire

10307 Westgate St fatal fire Overland park
Daniela Leon/KSHB 41 News
Two people were killed and a third person was injured in an Overland Park house fire early Monday morning.
10307 Westgate St fatal fire Overland park
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 07:11:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in an Overland Park house fire overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the 10307 block of Westgate Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, officials say.

Crews arrived on scene to find a working fire in the home with reports of people trapped.

According to the Overland Park Fire Chief, five people were trapped in the home.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Overland Park immediately began search and rescue operations while working to extinguish the fire.

A man and woman were found deceased in the home. One person was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

