Two local organizations become a beacon of hope in the fight against unsolved homicides in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Two local organizations are providing support to the families of unsolved homicide victims and advocating against crime.

Corey's Networkoperates with a dual mission: to assist families grappling with the painful reality of unsolved homicides and to actively advocate for safer communities in the Kansas City area.

"We've helped 450 families through the process, more than 450 that is," Said Michelle Norris, Co-Founder of Corey's Network. "We have identified 685 unsolved homicides in the Kansas City metropolitan area since 1970."

Norris began her mission after the tragic death of her son Corey Laykovich, who was stabbed walking home from a nearby QuickTrip just a few miles from his home. For nearly a decade, Norris was lost without her son and without answers of his death. She now advocates for the families of other unsolved homicide victim's in finding closure.

“In Cory's Network, we don't believe in justice," said Norris. We believe in answers and validation. And that's really what we do. And the reason why is because even if you told me that the young man was going to get death or he was going to stay the rest of his life in prison, that still wouldn't be justice to me because Corey didn't walk back in the room.”

One of the key initiatives of Corey's Network is its commitment to empowering families through a network of support groups. These groups create a space where individuals and families who have experienced similar tragedies can come together, share their experiences and find solace in a community that understands their pain.

The organization also collaborates with local law enforcement agencies, community leaders and lawmakers to promote initiatives aimed at improving public safety and addressing the root causes of crime.

“Don't ever give up. Never give up," said Norris. "I'm Cory's mom to the day I die. You are their parent, you are their sister, you are their brother. It doesn't matter if they passed or not, don't give up because if they were here you'd be fighting for them.”

Ad Hoc Group Against Crime has also become a pillar of support for grieving families by providing advocacy, counseling and resources to those affected by violent crimes. The newest initiative and partnership with the Kansas City Police Department, "Open for Justice" represents a step towards addressing the unresolved cases that continue to haunt our community.

“These folks whose cases are still unsolved and these families still need help with their journey of finding healing and justice as well. There's an action step for the community to take, which is to share what you know and share these videos so that the word can continue to spread," said Damon Daniels, President of Ad Hoc Group Against Crime.

Every Thursday, the organization will feature a different unsolved homicide case on their website and social media platforms. These profiles will include details about the victim's life, the circumstances surrounding their death and any available information about the investigation. The goal is to spark public interest and encourage individuals with information to come forward.

“This is just another platform for us to provide to families so that their voices are heard," said Daniels. "That's really what it's about.”

As Ad Hoc Group Against Crime launches this initiative, they are hopeful that it will not only lead to some answers in unsolved cases but also help encourage a community-wide conversation about the impact of violent crimes.

