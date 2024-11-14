Tyler's House for Teens opens new location, offers youth mental health support

MISSION, Kan. — Advocates for youth mental health celebrated with a ribbon cutting for Tyler's House for Teens in Mission, Kansas.

The nonprofit organization expanded from its previous location to a new 4,000-square-foot location, creating a free, safe, and interactive environment for teens to gather.

"Tyler's House serves as a beacon for all, especially those who need a safe space to go. Our new location fosters growth, emotional support, and a place of security because young people matter," said Cori Hastings, founder and executive director for Tyler's House for Teens. "Our welcome mat is out, and we encourage the Kansas City community to join us in empowering teens and changing lives."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Cori Hastings, Founder of Tyler's House for Teens

A study from Mental Health America reports 45% of teens report feelings of loneliness negatively impact their mental health, which increases the risks of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

A 2018 report from KDHE-KIC, revealed there is one suicide every four days, including attempts.

"The atmosphere is very welcoming. I don't think I've ever met someone that's come here that hasn't felt welcomed by the people that are here," said Alastor Reynolds, a teenager who visits Tyler's House for Teens every day. "If someone is struggling with schoolwork, trying to nail a song, struggling with stress or depression, people will always try to help them."

Tyler's House for Teens offers a variety of educational and art programs. The new facility offers a STEM Maker Space, a sensory room and large common area.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 3-D Printer at Tyler's House for Teens.

"Tyler's House makes me happy. I love coming here and seeing people I know," Reynolds said. "I love playing the bass and I love doing all the programs."

Reynolds lost his father from chronic illness in 2020.

In the two years he's visited Tyler's House, it's allowed him the opportunity to heal in space outside of home.

"Having an outlet where he's not around his parent all the time is helpful. He just comes here and just kind of chills and doesn't do anything," said Jenny Sterling, Reynold's mom. "It's different to be in a space like this than to be at home. I think it helps to ground yourself a little bit."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Jenny Sterling, Parent of Tyler's House of Teens youth patron.

Tyler's House for Teen's is staffed by volunteers during its operating hours.

It offers a variety of programs and support groups for teens struggling with mental health.

"We have a lot of conversations with individuals about things they're struggling with; oftentimes, there's self-harm or suicide ideation," Hastings said. "We've made 9-8-8 calls with students to get the help of professionals."

Sterling told KSHB 41 support groups at Tyler's House are confidential and they do not report back conversations to parents. It creates a level of trust among volunteers and the youth served.

Tyler's House services have grown in popularity so much that organizational leaders are faced with staffing challenges.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Tyler's House for Teens Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday Night.

"With the new space comes a need for more resources and need for more volunteers and more staff," Hastings said. "That's kind of where we're leaning on our community to help us."

At Wednesday night's ribbon cutting, local elected officials and Tyler's House for Teens leaders shared sentiments on the need for youth services in the community.

They also highlighted the cost it takes to provide an entirely free service to the public.

"I'd be kind of lost without it. I come here every day after school, that's kind of just what I do," Reynolds said.

Tyler's House for Teens is located at 6200 Johnson Drive in Mission, Kansas. The basement location is beneath Go Pet Go Grocery and Grooming.

For more information on services and programs offered at Tyler's House for Teens, click here.

