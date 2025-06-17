U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still investigating flooding in KCK's Argentine neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Argentine and Armourdale neighborhoods are some of the lowest-lying communities in Kansas City, Kansas, and that means they are prone to flooding.

In May, a brief, but intense storm led to significant flood damage in Argentine.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been leading an investigation into the effectiveness of the neighborhood's infrastructure.

Since 2019, the agency has been leading a $529 million construction project to improve 17 miles of levees and flood walls along the Kansas River.

According to the Corps, the neighborhood pumping stations worked as intended.

The stations help reduce flooding by pumping water out of an area.

However, its engineers are still analyzing whether a closed gate and ongoing construction activity had any impact on triggering the system.

Scott Mensing led a presentation to Argentine neighbors on Monday at The Hub Argentine in KCK.

"We still have some unanswered questions," said Mensing, KC levees program manager for the Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District. "I understand it's frustrating and wish we could have given more answers tonight than what we had."

At the first community meeting days after the storm, Unified Government of Wyandotte County officials thought an update would only take two weeks.

Monday's presentation was nearly a month later, and the Corps of Engineers said a full report could take another 30-60 days.

"Before we say anything, we want to make sure it’s full transparency on what we know has happened," Mensing said.

Questions remain about whether anything could've been done to prevent the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, the multi-million-dollar federal project led by the Corps of Engineers should be finished next summer.

Mensing said: "I know they're tired of seeing dump trucks and concrete trucks and cranes and what not driving through, but I think they understand the benefits that will come from this project."

Argentine has been asking whether any financial assistance is on the way.

A full analysis must be complete, according to the Corps of Engineers, before steps are taken for reimbursement.