U.S. Attorney in Kansas ‘concerned’ over threats to federal agents, cites Feb. 14 incident in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Attorney in the District of Kansas expressed concern Friday over people interfering with federal agents following an incident on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Olathe.

In a news release Friday, U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said his office was made aware of the Feb. 14 incident, in which Kriegshauser said involved Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents searching for a targeted individual in Olathe.

Kriegshauser says that ICE agents were encountered by two local residents “who were involved in tracking and following ICE agents while using their vehicle in an exceedingly aggressive manner.”

He says ICE agents ran the license plate of the car, which “was determined to be associated with a previously deported individual for whom a Warrant for the Arrest of an Alien was issued.”

Kriegshauser says agents stopped the vehicle and arrested the 19-year-old driver of the car. Agents determined the man was a United States citizen, according to Kriegshauser.

Kriegshauser says the man “admitted to following federal agents in his vehicle while screaming at them, and he admitted to driving recklessly to where he almost struck the agent with his vehicle.”

Kriegshauser says his office has decided not to pursue charges against the 19-year-old “given the circumstances,” though noted that “that decision may change if additional information is obtained.”

Friday’s news release says the Feb. 14 incident represents “an increasing number of reports we have seen lately of the public following agents while using their vehicles in an aggressive manner.”

Kriegshauser particularly pointed out the actions of “young people,” saying they are “an age group that is generally more impressionable and more likely than older adults to act rashly when swept up in emotions.”

“We encourage parents to have discussions with their children about what forms of conduct are appropriate as they exercise their constitutional right to freedom of speech so that they do not commit federal crimes,” Kriegshauser said. “Federal agents enforcing immigration laws can arrest United States citizens who commit federal offenses in their presence, such as threats or interference inhibiting their duties.”

An ICE spokesperson confirmed to KSHB 41 News earlier this week that agents were conducting an operation around Valentine’s Day in Olathe.

The operation prompted some residents to voice their opposition, as reported Monday .

On Tuesday night, the Olathe School District’s Board of Education distributed a letter to the school community outlining how officials are navigating federal immigration-related efforts.

