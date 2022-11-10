U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.

Events coordinator Blue Angel #8 and narrator Blue Angel #7 will arrive just before 9 a.m. at the New Century Air Center.

They're set to share information about the 2023 Garmin KC Air Show, running Aug. 19-20 at the air center.

More coverage on the 2022 Garmin KC Air Show can be found below:



