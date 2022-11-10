U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.
Events coordinator Blue Angel #8 and narrator Blue Angel #7 will arrive just before 9 a.m. at the New Century Air Center.
They're set to share information about the 2023 Garmin KC Air Show, running Aug. 19-20 at the air center.
More coverage on the 2022 Garmin KC Air Show can be found below:
- Historic planes on display at Kansas City Air Show
- Kansas City Air Show brings pilots of all experience levels together
- KC Flight 1 of 2 local teams at Garmin KC Air Show this weekend
- Kansas City TOPGUN pilot to perform at KC Air Show
- Former U.S. Air Force pilot reminisces on flying days, attends Kansas City Air Show
—