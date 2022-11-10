Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28

Fleet Week Blue Angels
Jeff Chiu/AP
U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the bay during the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Fleet Week Blue Angels
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 11:14:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.

Events coordinator Blue Angel #8 and narrator Blue Angel #7 will arrive just before 9 a.m. at the New Century Air Center.

They're set to share information about the 2023 Garmin KC Air Show, running Aug. 19-20 at the air center.

More coverage on the 2022 Garmin KC Air Show can be found below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock