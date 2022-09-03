Kansas City Air Show brings pilots of all experience levels together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From pilots who started their flying careers in the 1940s, to those who got to be a pilot for one day, the Kansas City Air Show is bringing pilots of all experience levels together.

Jack Bolinger, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, took a trip down memory lane on Friday at the New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas.

Bolinger served in the Air Force after finishing high school in the 1940s. On Friday though, he simply took in the air show.

On the other hand, Bobbie King usually spends her time serving the Kansas City, Missouri, community as a sergeant with the city's police department.

However, she was awarded for efforts in arresting a homicide suspect by flying with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds .

Maj. Lauren Schlichting's career as a pilot began 10-years-ago when she enlisted in the Air Force .

However, her aspirations to flying began after astronauts visited her school and now, she's a member of the elite Thunderbirds squad.

The 2022 Kansas City Air Show is just another day in the office for Patty Wagstaff, a veteran airshow performer.

As she reflects on her many years in flying , she hopes to serve as an inspiration for the next generation pilots.

For full details on the Kansas City Air Show, visit its website .

—